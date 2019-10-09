POOLE, LOLA LUCILLE JULY 18, 1931 - OCTOBER 6, 2019 LOla Lucille Harper Poole, 88, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday October 6, 2019 with her daughter by her side. There will be no funeral service. Lola was born on July 18, 1931 in Duplin County, NC a daughter to the late Jim Harper and Lola Smith Harper. She was a homemaker and loving mother to her daughter, Lola Muhammad who survives her. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services-Greensboro is assisting the family.
