Bonnie Kate Brown Poole, of Greensboro, passed away Wednesday June 3, 2020. There will be a private graveside service at Westminster Gardens. Bonnie Poole was born in Greenville TN, to the late Charles and Myrtle Brown. She was a manager at Greensboro Fabric and Converters and was a charter member of the Ragsdale YMCA. Mrs. Poole is survived by her grandchildren Jennifer Bruning (Rick), Johnathan Poole, and James Wright (Gidget), brothers, Junie Brown and Billy Brown, sister Carolyn Cox, great grandchildren Sam Poole, Skylar Poole, Steven Wright and Cody Wright, and special great grandson Kevin Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband Maurice Poole, son Stephen Michael Poole, and daughter Kaytharyn Diane Carr. Memorials may be made to Brenner Children's Hospital at 1 Medical Center Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Poole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries