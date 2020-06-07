Bonnie Kate Brown Poole, of Greensboro, passed away Wednesday June 3, 2020. There will be a private graveside service at Westminster Gardens. Bonnie Poole was born in Greenville TN, to the late Charles and Myrtle Brown. She was a manager at Greensboro Fabric and Converters and was a charter member of the Ragsdale YMCA. Mrs. Poole is survived by her grandchildren Jennifer Bruning (Rick), Johnathan Poole, and James Wright (Gidget), brothers, Junie Brown and Billy Brown, sister Carolyn Cox, great grandchildren Sam Poole, Skylar Poole, Steven Wright and Cody Wright, and special great grandson Kevin Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband Maurice Poole, son Stephen Michael Poole, and daughter Kaytharyn Diane Carr. Memorials may be made to Brenner Children's Hospital at 1 Medical Center Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.