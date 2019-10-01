JUNE 29, 1942 - SEPTEMBER 23, 2019 Leon Poindexter, talented musician, entertainer and devoted family man, passed away at his home in Sevierville, TN on Monday, September 23, 2019 of asbestosis lung disease. He was one of 15 children born in Yanceyville, NC to farmers Hardin W. Poindexter and Luna Belle Strader Poindexter. Leon was a joyful person who loved to laugh and who deeply loved his God, his wife Jan, his family, his friends, his music, and his dogs. He truly cared about others and had a way of encouraging everyone around him. His love, faith, music, and contagious laughter will live in our hearts forever. Leon learned to play the guitar at an early age and, with brothers Hal and Walter and brother-in-law Herb Rice, was a founding member of The Golden State Boys, one of the first successful bluegrass bands in California. Over the years he performed, toured and recorded with numerous well-known musicians, including the Lilly Brothers and Waylon Jennings. During the 1970s he formed the Poindexter Band with brothers Walter and Frank, and nephew, Larry Rice which toured with Dickey Betts. He later owned the Feed Store Music Hall in Ellenton, FL, and led the Leon Poindexter Band. After retirement, he operated a successful garden tractor repair business. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Robert "Bobby" Poindexter; sisters, Doris Poindexter, Mary P. Tilley, Nelva P. Roach, and Louise P. Rice; brothers, Walter Poindexter and Clarence Poindexter. He is survived by his wife, Janet "Jan" Poindexter of Sevierville, TN; son, John Poindexter of Bradenton, FL; stepdaughter Lori Boyd Elrod of Orlando, FL, grandchildren, Baron Alexander Poindexter of Delray Beach, FL, Christian John Poindexter of Fremont, CA, Aaron Beasley of Salt Lake City, UT, Elizabeth (Wiliam) Gilbert of Parrish, FL, Brooke Poindexter of Bradenton, FL; great-grandchild, Scout Gilbert of Parrish, FL; sisters, Betty P Faber, Linda P. Davis, Alice P. (Fred) Cox of Reidsville, NC, Susan P. (Ernie) Doyle of Pelham, NC, Angela P. Garrett of High Point, NC; brothers, Floyd (Betty Ann) Poindexter of Danville, VA, Hardin "Hal" Poindexter, Jr. (Joyce) of Reidsville, NC, Frank (Pam) Poindexter of Monroe, NC. All family and friends are invited to a celebration of Leon's life to be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Reidsville Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 2020 S. Park Dr., Reidsville, NC. "I will see all my loved ones on God's Golden Shore. OVA"
