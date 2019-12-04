APRIL 1, 1945 - DECEMBER 1, 2019 Albert Grover Poindexter III, 74, of Summerfield, passed away on December 1, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. His family will have a gathering on Saturday, December 7, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 5923 Highland Grove Drive, Summerfield, NC 27358. Al was born in Wilmington, NC to the late Albert Grover and Anne Gordon Poindexter. He was an accomplished, sought-after projects manager in various fields. He will be remembered as a mild man, in time called himself a crotchety old fart. Most people who knew him would agree, in the same breath be described as a man who enjoyed helping others, a gifted handy man, loved animals, cheered for the Tar Heels, enjoyed any fishing, canoeing, beach time hand in hand with his wife Betsy, on Oak Island. For years he took a special interest in collecting classic cars. One of his favorite sayings was "You can call me anything, just don't call me late for supper." He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Elizabeth Dameron Poindexter, daughter Janet Bateman, husband Robert of Kernersville, brother Rod Poindexter of Henderson, NV, sister Kimberly Poindexter of Greensboro and his beloved felines, Tar and Tyga Too. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to Horsepower Therapeutic Learning Center, 4537 Walpole Road, High Point, NC 27265. Al would like to thank the health care workers at Moses Cone Memorial for their love and care, even when he was cantankerous. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
