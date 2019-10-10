OCTOBER 26, 1929 - OCTOBER 8, 2019 Leonora Gay Plummer went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, while being surrounded by family and loved ones in her home in Greensboro, NC on October 8, 2019. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel in Greensboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Leonora will then be transported to Jacksonville, Florida where she will be laid to rest beside of her first husband, Robert B. Gay, in Oaklawn Cemetery. Leonora was born on October 26, 1929 in Bartow, Florida to the late Leon and Ora Taylor. She married Bob Gay in 1947 to whom she was married to for 51 years. She then met Charlie in 2004 in Florida and they were married on July 31st of that same year. Leonora's life-long desire was to see others come to know and love Jesus. She co-founded the Women Today with Vonette Bright, a national organization that works with women through Campus Crusade for Christ. A well-known speaker, Bible teacher, and radio personality, she loved to share the story of Jesus and his love for all people. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 15 years, Charles Plummer; her sons, Rob and Scott; her daughter, Angie; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and other extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory, may be made to the Jesus Film Project, 100 Lake Hart Dr., Dept. 3100, Orlando, FL 32832 or to Campus Crusade for Christ (CRU), P.O. Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862-8222. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
