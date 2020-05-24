FEBRUARY 14, 1968 - MAY 9, 2020 Harold Lyndell Plummer (Ali) passed away unexpectedly May 9, 2020. He was born February 14, 1968 in Staunton, VA, the son of James Harold (Butch) Plummer and Anna M. (Jeter) Plummer. Known as Dickie or Ali, Harold spent his early years in Richmond VA. As an adult he lived in Greensboro, NC and spent several years in Marion, VA. A few years prior to his death, Harold moved back to Greensboro, NC. Harold never met a stranger, as evident from the friends he left in the hills of southwest Virginia to the coast of eastern Virginia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Harold L. Plummer II, and one brother James Raymond Plummer. Harold (Ali) leaves to treasure his memory his daughter Shakyla Plummer and two grandchildren Javier and Kehlani Braxton, all of Richmond, VA; one brother Thomas Plummer of Seattle, WA; and four sisters, Lillian Plummer, Virginia Plummer, LaTracy Plummer, and Nannette Plummer-Tisdale, all of Greensboro, NC. Harold leaves a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and close friends; a special Aunt Mildred Bennett, Hampton, VA; and friend and confidant Kelley Plummer, Richmond, VA. Because of the COVID-19 a private family service was held and entrusted to Allen & Associates Mortuary and the 16th Street Islamic Center. Special thanks to Mujahid Abdul-Aleem (Ian J. Plummer-nephew) for his care and assistance with interment of our loved one. A memorial to celebrate Harold's life will be held at a later date. Allen & Associates 508 Summit Avenue
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.