JANUARY 12, 1942 - JANUARY 20, 2020 Rodney Richard Plueger, 78, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at Pennybyrn at Maryfield. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Though Rod was born and raised in Iowa, he considered home "wherever he and Monie lived." While Rod enjoyed playing golf and watching golf and football on TV, he was, at his core, a lover and planner of events - an enthusiastic host with a strong desire to create or collaborate on special gatherings that brought joy to people. He will be remembered fondly for originating various Dinner Clubs, annual Super Bowl parties, and beach and camping weekends. Church and its community meant a great deal to him. He carried his love of golf to plan fundraisers for the Lions Club and Habitat for Humanity along with organizing the Starmount Church Men's Golf Weekends, which continues after 30 years. Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Mildred Luechin Plueger. Rod is survived by his wife of 46 years, Monie; children, Mark (Linda), Christine Fruzyna (Barry) and Kevin (Kathy); six grandchildren, Victoria (Nicholas), Allan, Matthew, Sarah, Miles and Joseph, who could never live close enough, but who each have special memories with "Pops" and knew his love, laughter and generosity. He is also survived by his siblings, Phyllis Overman, Norma Jean Groetkin (Kevin) and Dean Plueger. The family will always remember the staff of Pennybyrn at Maryfield, who showed love and care for each of their patients and families as for Rod. He and Monie are charter members of Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church, earmarked Fellowship House, 2614 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, NC 27310 or the charity of your choice is appreciated. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Plueger, Rodney Richard
Service information
Jan 23
Memorial Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
11:00AM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Guilford Chapel
5926 W. Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27410
Jan 23
Visitation following the service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
11:45AM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Guilford Chapel
5926 W. Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27410
