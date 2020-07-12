Carolyn Wood Plowman, age 87, of Apex, formerly of Troy, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Spring Arbor of Apex. Ms. Plowman was born December 14, 1932 at Clinton, NC, the daughter of the late Loyd Thomas Wood and the late Monta (Clark) Wood. Carolyn was a graduate of Meredith College, where she majored in home economics. She worked at Troy Library for several years and also taught ESL (English Sign Language) at Montgomery Community College. Later she worked for 15 years at her dream job of historic interpreter III at the Town Creek Indian Mound in Mt. Gilead, NC. Ms. Plowman was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Gilead, which she loved. There she taught Sunday School and was committed to mission work, making several trips to China where she taught English. She also enjoyed working in her garden and delivering fresh cut flowers to her friends and the community. She is survived by two sons: Joe Plowman (Kathy) of Cheyenne, WY and Mike Plowman (Mary Jane) of Apex, NC; grandchildren: Daniel Plowman, Ellen Plowman, Jake Plowman, Meagan Chariton (Tim), Katy Hickman (Chris), Todd Rooyakkers, Erik Rooyakkers, Kailey Plowman, and Meagan Plowman; one great-granddaughter: Collins Hickman. She was preceded in death by her two brothers: Lloyd Thomas Wood and C. Byron Wood, and one sister: Celia Andrews. Ms. Plowman's body will lie in state on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Pugh Troy Funeral Home Chapel, 211 N. Main St., Troy. Burial will be private. The family is planning to hold a memorial service at First Baptist Church of Mt. Gilead at a later date. Memorials may be made to Children's Home Society, P.O. Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415 or to Boys & Girls Aid Society, 9320 SW Barbur Blvd., Suite 200, Portland OR 97219. Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com. Pugh-Troy Funeral Home is serving the family of Carolyn Plowman.

Service information

Jul 17
Visitation at Funeral Home
Friday, July 17, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
Pugh-Troy Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Troy, NC 27371
