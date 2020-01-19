MAY 18, 1935 - JANUARY 15, 2020 STONEVILLE - John Allen Pitzen, 84, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020, at Hospice of Rockingham County. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. John was born in Iowa and was a long standing member of the Masonic Lodge in Paxton, IL and the Lodge in Eden, NC, as well as being very active with the Lions Club. He also served on several boards, including Counsel for the Aging, The Friends of the Library, and was instrumental in assisting in planning for the Governmental Center in Wentworth, NC. John was married to the love of his life, Beverly Pitzen, for 62 years. He was a civil engineer and retired from Miller Brewing Company in Eden, NC. John was preceded in death by his father, Tracy Pitzen; his mother, Esther Pitzen-Winters; son, Edmund Pitzen, and his beloved wife, Beverly Pitzen. He is survived by his sister, Mary Siewert, of Fond du Lac, WI; daughter, Debra Weaver (Donald) of Kernersville, NC; grandchildren, Christina Collins (David) of Kernersville, NC; John Metropolis (Andrea) and April Rafko (Tom), all of WI. He was also richly blessed with 12 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
