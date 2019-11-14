JANUARY 5, 1936 - NOVEMBER 10, 2019 Lois Sparks Pittman, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mount Carmel United Methodist Church with Rev. Eric Lineberry officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and the burial will follow at the church cemetery. Lois was born January 5, 1936 in Rockingham County to the late Georgie King Sparks and Lillie Scearce Sparks. She pursued a career in nursing, living in Durham and Wilmington but never leaving her beloved North Carolina. After serving her country through the Department Of Veterans Affairs, she retired to Wilmington to be close to her sons. She enjoyed gardening and her big fat cat Boots; most of all, she loved her family. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George Pittman; son, Steven Worsham; brother, Ira Pete Thomas Sparks and wife, Billie; sister, Adell Daniels and husband, Joe and her niece, Susan Phillips. She is survived by her son, Roger Worsham of Wimington; daughter, Denise Perry of Florida; sisters, Doris Byerly of Pinehurst and Ruby Sparks of Charlotte as well as 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
