GREENSBORO - Rosetta Pinson, 84, passed away February 25, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. She was born in Guilford County on November 3, 1935 to Booker T. Moore, Sr., and Rosa Belle Moore. She loved sewing, crocheting and bowling. In her spare time, she also enjoyed traveling espeically cruising. Survivors include son, Walter H. Pinson, Jr.; daughters, Sharon Pinson Funderburk (Preston), Anita Peele Welborn, Rosa Belle Shelley (David), Rosa Lee Moore (Joe), Gloria Moultrie and Janie Mae McQueen (Ervin); 16 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Sharpe Road Church of Christ, 2400 Sharpe Road, Greensboro, NC. The family visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rosetta Pinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

