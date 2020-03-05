GREENSBORO - Rosetta Pinson, 84, passed away February 25, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. She was born in Guilford County on November 3, 1935 to Booker T. Moore, Sr., and Rosa Belle Moore. She loved sewing, crocheting and bowling. In her spare time, she also enjoyed traveling espeically cruising. Survivors include son, Walter H. Pinson, Jr.; daughters, Sharon Pinson Funderburk (Preston), Anita Peele Welborn, Rosa Belle Shelley (David), Rosa Lee Moore (Joe), Gloria Moultrie and Janie Mae McQueen (Ervin); 16 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Sharpe Road Church of Christ, 2400 Sharpe Road, Greensboro, NC. The family visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.