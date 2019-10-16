APRIL 29, 1946 - OCTOBER 15, 2019 Mr. Harold Leroy Pinnix, 73, of Eden, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Ridge-View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive freinds from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Fuenral Home and other times at the home of Patsy Tucker. Mr. Pinnix was born in Alamance County on April 29, 1946, a son of Calvin Coolidge Pinnix and Loree Branch Pinnix, both deceased. He was a diesel mechanic for Ryder Trucking Co. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Faye Hutchens. He is survived by his wife Glenda Faye Robertson Pinnix of Mayodan; his children, Patsy Tucker and husband Donald of Mayodan, Linda Evans of Eden, Leroy Pinnix Jr. and wife Christine of Thomasville; his sister, Mildred Long of Pelham; his brothers, Melvin Pinnix and wife Ruby of Reidsville, Junior Pinnix and wife Carrie of Eden, Sherwood Pinnix and wife Janice of Reidsville. Ernest Pinnix and wife Barbara of Eden; his grandchildren, Jonathan, Ashley, Jeremy, Allison, Jacob, Austin, Megan, and three great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.booneandcooke.com. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC
