OCTOBER 7, 1938 - JUNE 14, 2020 Dr. David Clemmons Pinnix died June 14, 2020. During the final four years of his life, he resided at Brighton Gardens/Sunrise Home. Dr. Pinnix was born in Burlington, North Carolina to Lucien and Louise Pinnix on October 7, 1938. Surviving are his twin sons David Michael Pinnix of Columbus, Ohio and Jeffrey Scott Howle of Charlotte, North Carolina and his two grandsons Chase and Ethan of Charlotte. He is also survived by two sisters, Barbara Meigs of Midlothian, Virginia and Carol McNutt of Hendersonville, North Carolina and two brothers, Bill (Terry) of Kannapolis, North Carolina and John (Mary) of Chattanooga, Tennessee and the mother of his children, Judith Howle. Dr. Pinnix began studying with his mother as a young child. While living in Gastonia, he studied with Hilda Kreutzer. In his early teens, the family moved to Lillington and he began his studies with Stuart Pratt at Meredith College. As valedictorian of his high school class, he received a full scholarship to study piano at Oberlin College. He spent his junior year studying in Salzburg, Austria. He excelled both in music and academics and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa and Pi Kappa Lambda. Following his graduation from Oberlin, he moved on to Eastman School of Music where he earned a Master of Music Degree in Piano Performance and a Doctorate of Musical Arts in Piano Performance. He also earned the coveted Performance Diploma at Eastman. His reputation as an excellent piano accompanist made him a frequent choice by the Eastman Faculty for their varied and challenging recitals. He won a Fulbright Scholarship to study at the Santa Cecilia Academy in Rome Italy, where he studied with Carlo Zecchi. During this time, he also worked for USIS performing throughout Italy. He returned to the States and joined the faculty at Greensboro College. He also taught at Guilford and Bennett Colleges. He was named "Teacher of the Year" at Bennett College and on his departure, was recognized for his outstanding service with a college endowed scholarship named for him. He appeared at Carnegie Hall as accompanist for violinist Rodney Schmidt, a professor of violin at East Carolina University. He was soloist with the Greensboro Symphony and served as pianist for the symphony when needed. He also accompanied many artists from Greensboro as well as guest artists. He was known for his impeccable ability to sight read with incredible accuracy. He appeared as soloist with many symphonies and in concert series in the Eastern U.S. Dr. Pinnix served as Organist/Choir Director for Guilford Park Presbyterian Church for 40 years. During his entire teaching career, he taught privately to many students. He belonged to many organizations, but his fondest was the North Carolina Music Teachers Association. He was a certified piano by the National Music Teachers Association. He frequently held seminars for the association and was respected among his colleagues as a teacher and performer who provided excellent teaching skills to those in attendance. Attendees said they became better teachers by attending his seminars. He had special patience with his students, often giving extra lessons and offering them much encouragement. Many students have described him as an excellent teacher with vivacious enthusiasm. They often went on to graduate school becoming excellent teachers and performers. Quite a few former students remained in contact with him throughout his illness. The family thanks them for their kind and loving devotion to their teacher. A memorial service will be held at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church later. Donations may be made to Bennett College, Dr. David Pinnix Scholarship Fund. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
