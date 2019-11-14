OCTOBER 13, 1926 - NOVEMBER 13, 2019 Phyllis Robertson Ping, 93, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Guilford Health Care Center. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday evening, November 15, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Phyllis was a native of Ashland, KY and was the daughter of the late Leroy and Mamie Robertson. She retired as a nurse assistant from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Phyllis attended Triad Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC and was an avid fan of the Kentucky Wildcats. Along with her parents, she is also preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Bailey Johnson, and her great-great-grandson, Jacob Hoagland. She is survived by her husband, James Ping; daughter, Jeanetta Friddle and husband, Jerry; son, William Bailey, Sr. and wife, Nam; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family. She also leaves behind her beloved dachshund, Sadie. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude's Children's Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.