GREENSBORO Ms. Australia Mills Pinchback passed on Saturday, June 22, 2019. The funeral service for Ms. Pinchback will be 12 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Mt. Zion United Church of God, Inc., 705 Banner Ave., Greensboro, NC. Australia graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Reidsville, NC, class of 1965. She was a retiree of Atco Rubber Products, Inc. and worked part-time at H&T Janitorial Service, Inc. She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Mills, and mother, Bessie Herbin Mills, both of Reidsville, NC. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Wyatt Mills of Reidsville, NC, and a sister, Carrie Lee Mills Patterson of Greensboro, NC. She leaves to cherish her memories a daughter, Tammie L. Pinchback; two grandsons, Adrian L. Slade and Nijel E. Slade, all of Greensboro, NC; a brother, Thurman T. Mills (Jannie) of High Point, NC; and a host of family, relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at Mt. Zion UCOG Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Hinnant Funeral Service is assisting the Pinchback family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.