June 12, 1942 - June 20, 2020 Retired Coast Guard Captain Roger Pike died in the care of Hospice on June 20th, 2020. He was 78. Captain Pike is survived by his wife and best friend of 55 years, Edna Hilliard Pike, originally of Kernersville. He is also survived by his niece, Dr. Patti Hilliard Clayton (Kevin) of Cary, and nephew, Gray Hilliard (Georgia Dabinett) of Durham. Born in Greensboro to the late H. Colon Pike and Esther C. Pike, he was educated in the Guilford County school system. He received his BS from High Point University and his MA from Appalachian State University. Later, during the 1990s, he served for six years on the Board of Visitors of High Point University. In 1966 he entered the Coast Guard and was commissioned as an ensign at its Officer Candidate School in Yorktown, Virginia, thus beginning a 25-year career. Early career assignments saw the Pikes at Cape Hatteras, North Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; and the Coast Guard's major base on Governors Island in New York City. Their next transfer took them to a place that was to become a career favorite, Seattle, Washington. During their seven years there, then Lieutenant-Commander Pike served, among other capacities, as U.S. representative to the Canada-US Joint Coordinating Group for Vessel Traffic Management in the Juan de Fuca Region, giving him an opportunity to work closely with the Canadian Coast Guard. Their next assignment brought them somewhat full circle, back to the training command at Yorktown, Virginia. This time, now-Commander Pike served as executive officer (second-in-command) at the facility where he was first commissioned 19 years before. It was during this tour of duty that he was promoted to captain and was subsequently selected to attend a year at the joint-service's National Defense University, Ft. McNair, Washington, DC. Captain Pike's final assignment was at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, DC, from which he retired in 1991. The Pikes' first retirement location was Williamsburg, Virginia. While there, the retired captain first assisted in opening the new Virginia Air & Space Museum in Hampton and later worked for a time as parish administrator for Bruton Parish Church in Williamsburg. In 1993 they returned to their native Piedmont, North Carolina to attend to family issues. In 1996 they realized a life-long dream by living in the United Kingdom, a place they had come to love over the years. That year they rented a home for six months in the Midlands of England, not far from Royal Leamington Spa. A few years later they made a similar stay in Edinburgh, Scotland. Upon returning to the US, they chose to return to another favorite place, the Pacific Northwest. For the next 17 years they lived on the Olympic Peninsula of Washington State, some 60 miles west of Seattle, experiencing this remote and rustic region. In 2014 they returned to their native Piedmont for a final time, settling in High Point. At his passing, Roger Pike could say with certainty that he was celebrating a life that was rich and full and good, a life celebrated in the company of a wife of unique qualities and character. Who could ask for more? In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public funeral or memorial service. Due to their splendid services, donations are suggested to go to Hospice of the Piedmont, High Point location, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services 1900 Vanstory Street Greensboro, NC 27403
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.