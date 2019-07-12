OCTOBER 16, 1919 - JUNE 30, 2019 Lucille Coley Pickup, 99, of Pinehurst, passed away Sunday, June 30 at the FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. Lucille was born in Fieldale, VA on October 16, 1919, to the late Leander and Nannie Coley. She is survived by her son John Tracy Pickup; grandchildren: Quentin Lee Pickup and Caroline Collins; and great-grandchildren Whitham, Harper and Addy. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.