OCTOBER 16, 1919 - JUNE 30, 2019 Lucille Coley Pickup, 99, of Pinehurst, passed away Sunday, June 30 at the FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. Lucille was born in Fieldale, VA on October 16, 1919, to the late Leander and Nannie Coley. She is survived by her son John Tracy Pickup; grandchildren: Quentin Lee Pickup and Caroline Collins; and great-grandchildren Whitham, Harper and Addy. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

