NOVEMBER 24, 1924 - JANUARY 17, 2020 Cora Pickard, 95 years young, passed away peacefully January 17, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, NC. She spent her final days surrounded by loving family and friends. Cora will always be remembered as a devoted wife to her husband of 58 years, Jack, a loving mother to her two children, Bob Pickard and Pat Brooks, the best "Nommy" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, a loyal friend and an "almost good golfer." For those wishing to honor her life, they can make a donation to the Humane Society of The Piedmont, 4527 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27409; www.hspiedmont.org. A service celebrating her life will be held at Friends Homes West on Saturday, January 25th at 2 pm, 6100 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410. The family will receive friends following the service. Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel is serving the Pickard family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick 1118, N. Elm St.
Saturday, January 25, 2020
2:00PM
Friends Homes West
6100 W. Friendly Ave
Greensboro, NC 27410
