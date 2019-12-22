REIDSVILLE Sarah Pickard Brown, 80, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, December 23, 2019 Grooms Chapel Missionary Baptist 2166 Grooms Rd. Reidsville, NC
Pickard Brown, Sarah
