PICKARD, ANNIE MARCH 12, 1936 - JULY 12, 2019 ANNIE Wright Pickard, 83, a lifelong resident of Greensboro, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Hospice Home at High Point after a long battle with dementia. She was born March 12, 1936, the daughter of the late James and Lucille Bolton Wright. Annie was also preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie P. Brown; her sisters, Bobbie Perdue and Wanda Godwin; her brothers, Jerry Wright, James Wright, Larry Wright, and Mike Wright. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Annie was known for her many cooking talents for her family and her church until her health began to fail. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Charles Pickard; her daughters, Vicki P. Kennedy and husband Tommy, Dee Dee Leonard; her son, Charles Keith Pickard and wife Jennifer; her son-in-law Gilbert Brown; her grandchildren Candace Kennedy-Dean and husband Chris, Cayce Kennedy, Christy James; and her great-grandchildren, Dakota Kennedy, Dayton Dean, Daycee Dean, Maddie James and Emmalee James. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Guilford Memorial Park conducted by the Reverend Eugene Dean. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
