Gary Piatt, 66, passed away November 12, 2019, after a long battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Meredith, and the latest generation of his beloved feline friends. Gary was born in Coldwater, MI, the son of Gene and Kitty Piatt. The Piatts moved to Naples, FL in 1959. Raised in Florida, Gary attended the University of South Florida, earning a bachelor's degree. He worked in banking, eventually holding commercial lending positions in southwest Florida. Gary and Meredith moved to Greensboro, NC in 1996, where he continued his banking career for many years. He retired from Guilford County Department of Social Services in 2015, where he was an eligibility clerk. He is also survived by his sister, Victoria Arroyo, her children Stephen, Antonio, Alissa, Angela, along with many great-nieces and nephews. Following Gary's wishes, there will be no service or other memorial events. Gary preferred any memorials to go to one of his favorite organizations: Animal Rescue and Foster Care Program, P.O. Box 77393, Greensboro, NC 27417, or the charitable organization of your choice. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service https://www.triadfuneralservice.com/
