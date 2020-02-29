SILER CITY William Gerald Phillips, 85, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29 at 11 a.m. at Oakley Baptist Church, 2300 Siler City-Glendon Rd. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Service information
Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Oakley Baptist Church
2300 Siler City-Glendon Road
Siler City, NC 27344
2300 Siler City-Glendon Road
Siler City, NC 27344
Feb 29
Final Resting Place
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Oakley Baptist Church Cemetery
2300 Siler City-Glendon Road
Siler City, NC 27344
2300 Siler City-Glendon Road
Siler City, NC 27344
