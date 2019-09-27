GREENSBORO Theodis Phillips, 60, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, September 29 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.
