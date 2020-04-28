Terrance Phillips, 26, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was born September 24, 1993 in Greensboro. Terrance graduated from Southern Guilford High School. He was employed with UPS. He attended Love & Faith Christian Fellowship Church. He leaves behind his parents, Mozel and David Phillips; one sister, Angelica Phillips and fiancé Jose Rodriguez, Jr.; other family members. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at People's Funeral Chapel in High Point. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Memorial Cemetery. People's Funeral Service is assisting the family.

