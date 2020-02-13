JUNE 3, 1924 - FEBRUARY 10, 2020 Iona (Bonnie) K. Phillips departed this earth to meet her heavenly family on Monday, February 10, 2020 after several years of declining health. She leaves behind her loving husband of 77 years, Willie, a brother Dewey Kivett (Ruth), her son Randy and wife Fran, daughter-in-law Gloria Phillips, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Bonnie was preceded in death by her son Barry, granddaughter Tammi, and brother, Garland Kivett. Bonnie worked for over thirty years in the local textile industry where she made many forever friends. The family wishes to thank Bonnie's care team from AuthoraCare Collective (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro), especially Tonya Hooks and Katie Powers. Funeral services will be held on Friday, 2 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel with burial to follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AuthoraCare, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
