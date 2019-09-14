JULY 10, 1932 - SEPTEMBER 12, 2019 Garland William Phillips, 87, passed away with his family by his side Thursday afternoon, September 12, 2019. In his youth, Garland enjoyed golfing and spending time with the love of his life. After two years in the army, he started his career as a pump boy at a gas station where he became the hardworking owner-operator of Phillips Service that we all came to admire. During these 41 years, he was not only a devoted and beloved family man, but a respected man of the community who influenced all those around him. He retired and became a strong patriarch for his family and a supportive friend to many. As president of Piedmont Chapter of Winross Collector Club of America, he obtained a large model truck collection that is on display at the Keystone Tractor Works Museum in Virginia. He also enjoyed traveling when possible to include all 50 states, and could always be found at a card table. We pray your hand in heaven is played as well as your one on earth. Garland was preceded in death by his parents, Allie Phillips and Staley Phillips; and sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Raymond Creger; as well as his daughters, Patty Burton and Theresa Newton. Garland is survived by his wife, Peggy Phillips; sons, Butch, Brent, and Dennis Phillips; son-in-law, Brian Newton; grandchildren and their spouses, Adam and Tami Burton, Zebulon and Elizabeth Newton, Ryan and Ashley Burton, Heather and Bryan Hays, and Samantha Phillips; four great-grandchildren; his brother, Jerry Phillips; and many extended family members. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Roland, for all of his love and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 or Newlyn St. UMC, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro, NC 27408. Visitation and viewing will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., September 15, 2019 at Forbis and Dick Funeral Home, 1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401. Private burial will take place September 16, 2019.
