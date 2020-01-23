SEPTEMBER 9, 1929 - JANUARY 17, 2020 Calvin Reid Phillips, age 90, of Randleman, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born September 9, 1929, he was the son of Oscar Willie Phillips and Lunnett Mann Phillips. Reid was a native of Guilford County and a member of Level Cross Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the US Navy where he proudly served in the Korean War. Reid was formerly employed in the radio business, including WCOG in Greensboro, WKJA in Belhaven, and radio stations in Asheboro. He retired as a salesman in the construction business. Reid volunteered as chaplain with Wesley Long Cancer Center in Greensboro and was a member of Gideons International. His passion was to share his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ with others. Reid loved traveling, spending time with his family and guiding them in their walk with the Lord. In addition to his parents, Reid was preceded in death by his brother: Herman Lee Phillips. He is survived by his loving, supportive wife of over 37 years: Jean Kellam Phillips, sons: Cameron (Trapper) R. Phillips, Sr. of Whitsett and Ronnie (Amy) Campbell of Randleman; daughter: Rhonda Campbell Reed of Randleman; grandchildren: Brandon Campbell and his children: Tanner, Tyler and Denali of Asheboro, Kaitlyn Campbell and Daniel Campbell, both of Randleman, Nicholas (Angel) Reed and their children: Dominic and Titus, all of O'ahu, Hawaii, Cameron R. Phillips, Jr. and his children: Christian and Cameron R. Phillips, III, all of Whitsett, April (William) Lunsford of Sophia, Courtney Costa and her fiancé Sha Shaw of Myrtle Beach, SC and brother: Willie (Bonnie) R. Phillips of Greensboro. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Level Cross Baptist Church, 10169 US Hwy. 220 Bus. North, Randleman, NC. Celebration of life memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Mills officiating with military honors provided by the Randolph County Honor Guard. The Phillips family would like to extend a very special thank you to his sister-in-law, Peggy, and her children, for all the loving care, time and assistance they gave in helping taking care of Reid. Memorial made be made to: Hospice of the Piedmont, Inc., 1803 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262 or Gideons International, South Randolph Camp, P.O. Box 181, Asheboro, NC 27204. Please share your online condolences and remembrances with the Phillips family at: www.pughfuneralhome.com. Pugh Funeral Home 600 S. Main St., Randleman, NC 27317
