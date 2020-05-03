MAY 9, 1939 - APRIL 27, 2020 Ronald (Gene) E. Petty Sr., 80, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. He was born in Greensboro on May 9, 1939, the son of J.H. and Helen Long Petty. Gene got involved with racing working with Petty Enterprises in the 1950-1960's. He then went to work with Firestone Racing during most of the 1970's. In 1979, he opened A-1 Sandrock Inc that he operated for over 20 years. Ronald then again had the urge for racing and formed Gene Petty Motor Sports throughout the 1990's. Gene retired in 2001 and spent much of his time at his residence in Clermont, Florida. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Lionel H. Petty, and infant son Edward Petty. Surviving is his loving wife, Betty of the home; sons, Jay Petty of Greensboro and Ron (Pam) Petty of Randleman, NC; grandchildren; Ronnie (Jenna) Petty of Greensboro, NC, Jimmy Petty of Asheboro, NC, Jeremy Petty of Randleman, NC and Jamie Petty of Greensboro, NC; great grandchildren; Anderson and Winston Petty; brother, Donald Petty of Phoenix, AZ and sister, Carolyn Knight of Greensboro, NC A private graveside for the family will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 933 Louise Ave., Suite 101B, Charlotte, NC 29204. Donation also may be made at https://www.kidney.org/donations Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Petty family. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
