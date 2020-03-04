EDEN Lillie Pettigrew, died Friday, February 28, 2020. Memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 from the chapel of Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street.
To send flowers to the family of Lillie Pettigrew, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.