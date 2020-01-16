GREENSBORO Angela Pettigrew, 53, died Saturday, January 11, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Inurnment will be at 3 p.m. in Sansbury Cemetery, 757 E. Main Street, Timmonsville, SC. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Angela Pettigrew as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

