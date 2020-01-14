Service for Mrs. Margaret N. Pettaway, who passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9 at Moses Cone Hospital, will be held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Word of Life PCC, located at 1709 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Family hour: 11 a.m., with service to follow. The family will receive friends at #4 Bothwell Ct., Greensboro, NC.
Pettaway, Margaret N.
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Pettaway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
