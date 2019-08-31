AUGUST 23, 2019 GREENSBORO--Peter David Petrochuk, 72, passed away peacefully at Moses Cone Hospital on Friday, August 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Esther Dallmann; brother, William Petrochuk and wife Lyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Dorothy Petrochuk. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.