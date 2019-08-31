AUGUST 23, 2019 GREENSBORO--Peter David Petrochuk, 72, passed away peacefully at Moses Cone Hospital on Friday, August 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Esther Dallmann; brother, William Petrochuk and wife Lyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Dorothy Petrochuk. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.

