OCTOBER 21, 1955 - SEPTEMBER 8, 2019 Sheila Lee Sparks Peters, 63, devoted wife and mother, left this earthly life Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Hospice of Rockingham County. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at True Gospel Baptist Church followed by a celebration of life service at 7 p.m. Sheila was born on October 21, 1955, in Forsyth County, to the late Garland Lee Sparks, Sr. and Roxie Ella Eames Sparks. She was a member of True Gospel Baptist Church and a past employee of MacField, Unifi, Western Rockingham Family Medicine, and Jacob's Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation. She loved the Lord, helping others and loved working in her yard. In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by a brother, Alton Wayne Sparks, and two sisters, Norma Jane Simmons and Nyoka Mae Sparks. Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Virgil Wade Peters; sons Brad Kendrick (Milissa) and Virgil Brian Peters (Tabitha); grandchildren Joshua Bradley Kendrick, Stephanie Danielle Kendrick and Devin Montana Peters; brothers Garland Lewis Sparks (Telesia), Garland Lee "G.L." Sparks (Donna); a sister, Marilyn Trottier (Louis Roldan), and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Hart Sparks; several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to True Gospel Baptist Church, 4720 NC Hwy. 704, Madison, NC 27025. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
