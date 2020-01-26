FEBRUARY 24, 1943 - JANUARY 22, 2020 Mr. Hilton Boyd Perry, 76, of Glen Allen, VA, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Sunrise of Richmond after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. The family will receive friends at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Funeral Home (6000 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407) on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m., immediately followed by a service in the Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel. Afterwards, graveside committal of his ashes will be at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. Boyd was born in Greensboro, NC on February 24, 1943 to Hilton Carlyle Perry and Florence Beatrice Perry. He is survived by his wife, Blanche Noel Perry (Bonnie). He is also survived by his children, Martha Katherine Perry (Martie) and her husband Robert Reed Probst, Laura Noel Perry and her husband Barry Joel Bram, Carlyle Staton Perry (Casey) and his wife Melissa LeQuire Perry; sister Katherine Perry Everhart (Kathy) and brother John Clayton Perry; three grandchildren, Joshua Turner Bram, Liam Joseph McCarthy, and Noel Randolph Perry Probst, as well as several nieces and nephews and their spouses, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the American Cancer Society or to Camp Caroline of Arapahoe, NC. Condolences to Mr. Perry's family may be offered by visiting www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com or www.affinityfuneralservice.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Funeral Home 6000 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
