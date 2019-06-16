GREENSBORO ELLEN DEAGON PERRY, 56, PASSED AWAY on May 14, 2019. Ellen was born and grew up in Greensboro and graduated from Guilford College with a degree in Psychology. Choosing a career in human services, she worked at Friends Homes Retirement Community, the Central NC School for the Deaf, and as a caretaker and occupational teacher of developmentally disadvantaged adults. Over the years, she explored many creative and adventurous endeavors, from clay sculpture to motorcycle touring. She was fascinated with elephants, and starting as a child, built a substantial collection of elephant figurines from all over the world. She enjoyed watching cooking shows and experimenting with new recipes. She was a lifelong and engaged member of New Garden Friends Meeting. She is survived by her daughter, Jade Perry; her son, Jasper Perry, his partner, Krista McWilliams, and their son, River; her mother Ann Deagon; and her sister, Andrea Deagon. She was predeceased by her father, Donald Deagon. A memorial celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at New Garden Friends Meeting. Memorial donations may be made to: The American Friends Service Committee, 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro, North Carolina 27410. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
