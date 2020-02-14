MARCH 11, 1945 - FEBRUARY 12, 2020 Blanche Noel Perry (Bonnie), 74, of Glen Allen, VA, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Sunrise of Richmond after a brave journey with Alzheimer's disease. The family will receive friends at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Funeral Home (6000 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407) on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., immediately followed by a service and interment. Bonnie was born in Norfolk, VA on March 11, 1945 to Lloyd Staton Noel and Martha Putney Noel. She was recently preceded in death by her husband, Hilton Boyd Perry. Bonnie graduated cum laude from Meredith College, completing a bachelor of arts degree in religion. When her children grew older, Bonnie went back to school and earned a degree in medical records technology. She spent 30 years working in that field, in hospitals in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, and as a tumor registrar for the state of VA. She is survived by her children, Martha Katherine Perry (Martie) and her husband Robert Reed Probst, Laura Noel Perry and her husband Barry Joel Bram, Carlyle Staton Perry (Casey) and his wife Melissa LeQuire Perry; brother Lloyd Staton Noel, Jr. and his wife Dale Dunn Noel; three grandchildren, Joshua Turner Bram, Liam Joseph McCarthy, and Noel Randolph Perry Probst, as well as several nieces and nephews and their spouses, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins. The family expresses sincere gratitude to the outstanding staff who cared for Bonnie from Sunrise of Richmond, Hospice Community Care, and Visiting Angels. Please consider making donations in Bonnie's memory to the Alzheimer's Association. Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield 6000 W. Gate City Blvd Greensboro, NC 27407
