DECEMBER 28, 1936 - MAY 26, 2019 Anna Clara Allen Permar, 82, of Roswell NM, will have a Graveside Service at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetary Sept 14, 2019 at noon. Officiated by Deacon Jack A. Yarbrough. For those wishing to commemorate Anna's life, a donation in her name may be made to St Jude Childrens Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis TN, 38105

Tags

Load entries