OCTOBER 19, 1923 - SEPTEMBER 5, 2019 Reidsville, NC Jake Norman "J.N." Perkins, Jr., 95, of Reidsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Lowe's United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites provided by the Rockingham County Honor Guard. A native of Granville County, he was the son of the late Jake Norman and Effie Fitts Perkins and had lived in the Williamsburg community of Rockingham County his entire life. A retired tobacco grader with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, he also was a tobacco farmer and was best known for his ostriches. He was a founding member, founding board member, and one of the first assistant chiefs of the Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Department. A member and former choir director at Lowe's United Methodist Church, he owned and operated Perkins & Sons Allis Chalmers Tractor Dealership for many years. J.N. was a US Army veteran of WWII and was preceded in death by his wife Gwendolyn Whicker "Blondie" Perkins, and a son, Charles William Perkins. Survivors include his son: Ronald Norman Perkins (Alice) of Reidsville, daughter-in-law: Aljean Shelton Perkins of Reidsville, grandchildren: Joanna Nightingale (Terry), Steven Perkins (Chrissy), Melissa Boone, Scott Perkins (Ashley), Nicole Petty (B.J.), Kerry Cable (Taft), and Marianne Morgan, seventeen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and his very special caregiver: Judy Perkins. The family will see friends 6 till 8 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Lowe's United Methodist Church and at other times will be at the home of his son Ron Perkins, 422 Cook Florist Rd., Reidsville, NC. Memorials may be sent to: Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Department, 175 Williamsburg Rd., Reidsville, NC 27320 or to Lowe's United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 3191 NC Hwy. 87, Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.