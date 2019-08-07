JANUARY 9, 1935 - AUGUST 3, 2019 Christine Richmond Perkins, 84, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. A time of gathering will be held on Thursday, August 8 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Forbis and Dick Funeral Home located at 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410. We will celebrate her life at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 9 at Guilford College United Methodist Church located at 1205 Fleming Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410. Burial service will be held after the service at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, 3601 Whitehurst Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Chris is survived by her son Michael, daughter Kimberly, son Brad (wife Ashley), many loving grandchildren (Charles, Morgan, Lauren, Hailee, Chloe, and Emma), great-grandchild, Lillian, along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Our Mom or, as she was affectionately known, Nana, was so loving and caring to her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandchild. She was beautiful inside and out and important to know that she was the 1953 Miss Belmont, North Carolina. She was strong-willed and strong-minded, was the best Southern cook with no equal. Her scratch-made biscuits, peanut brittle, and banana pudding, just to name a few, were legendary. Her mind was sharp, loved to read and she was always working a puzzle, especially crosswords, which was her favorite. Her connection to technology was impressive. She was on social media daily and texted with family frequently. We are deeply saddened to have lost her, but are joyous to know she is in heaven with her beloved husband Manuel of 65 years and all of the family and friends we have lost over the years. We know they are all smiling and enjoying each other's company and holding our place in heaven for when it is our time to join them. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
