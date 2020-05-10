PERDUE, NICHOLAS MICHAEL 1981 - 2020 NICHOLAS "Nick" Michael Perdue, 39, of Kernersville passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. Nick was an awesome daddy. He was a wonderful son and brother. He was a graduate of Northwest Guilford High School and he attended Pleasant Garden Baptist Church. Nick loved to dance and bowl. He loved the Tarheels and the Cowboys. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Samuel D. Widener and maternal grandparents, Morris and Mary Perdue, Sr. He leaves behind his little boy, Brantley Michael Perdue; mom and stepfather, Mary and Jimmy Stanley; father, Marty Perdue; sisters, Megan Spence and Leslie Berry; brothers, Chris Perdue and Tyler Perdue; maternal grandmother, Mary Owen Widener; and nieces, Hayley and Savannah Spence. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

