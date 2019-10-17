MAY 5, 1935 - OCTOBER 12, 2019 Annette Lee Pepper, born May 18, 1935, died peacefully on October 12 at home per her wishes after a courageous battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her father, Howard L. Griffith, her mother Dorothy L. Griffith and brother Howard Griffith. She is survived by her children, Martin (Julie) Pepper of Fairhope, AL, Steven (Lisa McCullough) Pepper of Portland, OR and Kathryn (Jim) Howell of Jamestown, NC. She leaves behind seven grandchildren and two and a half great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Margie (Don) Holda and Rodger (Maxine) Griffith. Annette (Nonnie) was born in Jackson, MI, where she met the love of her life, Carl. They were married for 65 wonderful years. Carl's professional life with Goodyear Tire took them to Valencia, Venezuela then to Sao Paulo, Brasil and to Akron, OH. They lived in Sun City West, AZ, Carolina Lakes, SC, and Jamestown, NC during retirement. All who knew Annette always commented on her beautiful smile, bright blue eyes and sweet disposition. She was an avid golfer, quilter and reader. Birds, gardening, crafting and cooking for family and friends were among her greatest joys. Crossword puzzles and word games were her passion. Annette was the most gracious matriarch of her large family and "Gram" will be greatly missed by all, including her furry friends, Callie and Willie. In lieu of flowers, Annette and family would suggest donations to Adams Farm Community Church Benevolence Fund and Hazelden Institute. The family plans a celebration of Annette's life at Adams Farm Community Church at 5113 Mackay Road on Saturday, October 19 at 5 p.m, where she was a devoted member. The family invites everyone to share this time with them. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Pepper family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.