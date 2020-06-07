1935 - 2020 Unexpectedly, our precious mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, Ida Carr Penry was reunited with her husband Norris and welcomed to Heaven by her savior, Jesus Christ, on June 4, 2020. Her celebration of life, officiated by Pastor Roger Motsinger, will be at 2 PM, Wednesday, June 10 at Hanes-Lineberry North Elm Chapel. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive guests from 12 PM to 1:45 PM prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance is limited however an additional memorial service will be held at a later date. Ida was a native of Guilford County, one of five children of the late Marcus and Alsie Mae Barham Carr Sr. In addition to working as a telephone operator, she provided a loving Christian home to her three daughters and assisted Norris as owners of Penry Installations. She married Norris Eugene Penry June 14, 1952 and was by his side for 63 years and his loving caregiver as he battled Alzheimer's' disease until his death in 2015. She leaves her family with the awareness of the importance of hard work, the understanding of the precious worth of family relationships and the conviction that faith in Christ should be the guiding influence of life. Her trust in God was unshakeable and daily she would read and audio record the Scriptures. Ida worshipped for 18 years at Shining Light Baptist Church and later attended Friendly Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church. She was blessed with a remarkable soprano voice which she used for the glory of God as a choir member at Shining Light Baptist Church and at Friendly Chapel applied her gift as an accomplished pianist. She leaves behind her daughters, Diana L. Shoemaker, Bonnie M. Kays (Chris) and Andrea P. Mills all of Greensboro; grandchildren, Mike Shoemaker (Amy) of Thomasville, David Shoemaker (Megan) of Archdale, Stephen Shoemaker (Faith) of Hillsboro, and Stephanie Shoemaker of Thomasville; grandchildren, Olivia, Conner, Ally, Lucas, Callie, and Carly Shoemaker; brother, Marcus E. Carr, Jr. (Sherry) of Philadelphia, PA; sisters, Beverly Key (David) of Greensboro, and Nancy Nelson (Don) of Greensboro; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to Ida's parents and spouse she is preceded in death by her sister, Jane Crowder and infant grandson, Braxton Shoemaker. Floral tributes are welcome or memorial contributions may be directed to Friendly Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church, 1523 Friendly Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
