GREENSBORO Faye Fields Pennell, of Gibsonville, passed away with her family by her side on Monday, July 1 at Wesley Long Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at George Brothers Funeral Service. The burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. She was born on May 5, 1968, in Greensboro, NC. Faye is preceded in death by her mother, Judith Sutphin; nephew, Ernie Sutphin and niece, Macey Sutphin. She is survived by her best friend and husband of 20 years, Darrell Pennell; children, Heather Szuts (Kyle), Tabitha Hamilton (Matt) and Jesse Fields (Lauren); grandchildren, Paige, Brynlee, Adelaide, Godric, Lilly, Josiah and August; father, Sherman Sutphin; siblings, Jackie Piggott, April Sutphin, and William Sutphin and many nieces and nephews. Also special friends, Tina Childress, Karen Gibson, Michelle Clymer, Tonya Pennell (sister-in-law) and a slew of friends and family. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, located at 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406. Friends and family are invited to visit the home in the days leading up to the service and after the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wesley Long Cancer Center.
