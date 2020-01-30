Linwood Sanson Rodriguez Penaloza, 58, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, February 1, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro. Interment will be in Mexico.

