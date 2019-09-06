JUNE 16, 1983 - SEPTEMBER 1, 2019 Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road, Greensboro, NC. The family visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro, NC. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405

