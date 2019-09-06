JUNE 16, 1983 - SEPTEMBER 1, 2019 Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road, Greensboro, NC. The family visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro, NC. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.