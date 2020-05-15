JUNE 25, 1928 - MAY 11, 2020 Doris Elizabeth Morton Pell, lovingly known as "D.P." and "Moo" by her friends and family, died peacefully surrounded by love and prayers on Monday, May 11, after an extended illness and chronic pain. She was 91 years old, but eternally young at heart. She endured formidable losses with grace, humor, and dignity, and possessed an irrepressible spirit and unmatched resilience. Most of all, she was a remarkable, devoted mother who dedicated her life to loving and caring for her daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Pell, who died in 1974; her second husband, Charles M. Schuldt, who died in 1991 and her last love and companion, Hal Frazier, who died in 1997; sisters Gertrude Royster, Virginia Matthews, Isabel Rieves as well as brothers William Morton, James Morton, and Maxwell "Max" Morton. A lifelong resident of Greensboro, Doris grew up on a dairy farm with a strong work ethic; everyone shared in duties and responsibilities. She was raised by her stepmother Pauline, older sister Gertrude, and father William "Buck" Morton. Her mother, Lula Mae Wright died when she was three years old; she always cried whenever she talked about the mother she longed to know. She graduated from Summerfield High School in 1945. Buck died when she was 27. She worked in various capacities throughout her life, and found her calling when, at the age of 62, she returned to school at Forsyth Tech to become an advanced planning funeral director. She worked for Westminister Gardens as a family service counselor, and received her license to practice funeral directing in 1993. She worked as an advanced planning funeral director at Hanes Lineberry, and at Forbis & Dick at Guilford College from 1997 until 2014. She loved her job and worked until she was 85. Doris was uniquely qualified to assist families with funeral arrangements for their loved ones as she had experienced so much loss in her own life. She understood the angst and heartache of death and was a cherished comfort to others who were grieving. She always put her family and others ahead of herself, steadfastly believing that God would provide, even in the most unimaginable circumstances. She was a devoted, selfless caregiver to her stepsister Isabel, her stepmother Pauline, her mother-in-law Elsie Mullen, sister Virginia Matthews, sister-in-law Nell, husbands and Hal Frazier. She provided tender, loving care, and support to her daughters after they were both seriously injured in tragic accidents. Even during the last days of her life, she always expressed concern for her caregivers. A petite, 5' tall woman, Doris was a strong, feisty, determined, fiercely independent woman who spoke her mind. She loved to cheer on Coach K's Duke Blue Devils and Cam Newton, former Panthers quarterback. Barney Fife and Andy Griffith always made her laugh. Her vanilla pound cakes were legendary; she baked and shipped them across the country to cherished loved ones. She relished the days of old when family and friends visited, sat on the front porch, and sipped sweet iced tea as they talked about their lives. Family always came first. She cherished visits and calls from her granddaughter, Carlene, and her few remaining friends. She was a faithful member of Center United Methodist Church for 40 years, and sang in the choir. She loved to attend concerts by the Greensboro Symphony. She was a member and past president of the Greensboro Civitan Club. It brought her immeasurable joy to watch the birds light on the bird feeders outside her window, lovingly stocked and attended to by her nephew, Danny, and son-in-law, CH. She is survived by her daughters, Charlene Pell and her husband, C. H. Frazier of Greensboro, and Melissa Pell-Krupa and her husband, Tom Krupa, and granddaughter, Carlene Krupa of Georgia; step-granddaughters Katherine Krupa George of Florida, and Machenta Krupa Ramdehol of Florida; four stepdaughters, Judy Burchette of Baltimore, Charlene Schuldt of Baltimore, Marty Deford of Baltimore, and Penny Tyree of California. She considered James Frazier as a son and loved his wife Paula Connolly. Her longtime friend, Sandy Norris, was like a daughter. She adored Jingles, her 14 year-old Pekinese; he always brought a smile to her face when nothing else would. The family would like to recognize Pam Atkins for her love and care of mom throughout her painful decline during the last 18 months, and for always being ready to help on a moment's notice. We also want to thank Cindy Autwell for her tender, loving care for mom during the last few months. Lisa Smith, R. N., Rokisha Rover, R. N., Jamesette Robbins, aide, Cathy Holt, social worker, and Kimberly Skeen, chaplain, and other kind staff members of Authoracare Collective of Greensboro provided tender, outstanding care during the last six months of her life. We appreciate the compassionate care provided especially by the aides and med techs at Brookdale Senior Living at Lawndale. We want to thank Dr. Titorya Stover, Dr. Karen Aquino, Dr. Aaron Morrow, Dr. Frank Aluisio, Steve Chabon, P. A., Dr. Scott MacDiarmid, and Dr. Mark Roy for caring for her and treating her with dignity, and all of the kind EMTs that transported her to the hospital on many occasions. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 17 at Forbis & Dick Funeral Home, 5926 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow on Monday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A remembrance to celebrate her life is tentatively scheduled for June 25, 2020, the day that would have been her 92nd birthday, at Center United Methodist Church. Details of the gathering will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.forbisanddick.com for updates and to send condolences to the family. The family asks that you consider making donations to Center United Methodist Church, 6142 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro, NC 27455 or Authoracare Collective, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis & Dick Funeral Service 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410
