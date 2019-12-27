JANUARY 5, 1948 - DECEMBER 22, 2019 William Sheldon Pegram, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 29 at Stokesdale Christian Church with Rev. Randy Winn officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall, and other times at the home of April and Jerry Long, Creekview Drive, Stokesdale. A native of Guilford County, Sheldon was born on January 5, 1948, the only child of Walter William Pegram and Sarah Nixon Pegram (Sockwell). He was retired from New Breed Logistics after 17 years of service and had worked previously for Sears Distribution in Greensboro for 26 years. Sheldon was always an avid sportsman growing up, playing football, basketball, and baseball for Northwest Guilford High School. He also enjoyed spending his weekends hunting and fishing and kept up the family farm as long as he was able. It was always a great joy for him to ride the farm on the old family tractor. For many years, he served as a referee and umpire for many local recreational leagues, and was instrumental in developing the Stokesdale basketball league at Stokesdale Elementary School. As time progressed, he passed on all of his passions to his children and grandchildren. He could always be found in a gym or on the back of his white Chevy pickup watching them compete. For those who knew Sheldon, he was always a family man. Surviving are his loving wife of 51 years, Diane J. Pegram of the home; children April Long and her husband, Jerry of Stokesdale and Kevin Pegram of Reidsville; 4 grandchildren Johnny Ward (Lauren), Justin Ward (Amanda), Torrie Pegram and Kaylie Pegram; and 2 great-grandchildren, Madeline Ward and Annalise Ward. Memorial donations may be made to Stokesdale Christian Church, 8607 Stokesdale Street, Stokesdale, NC 27357. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Pegram family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick - Stokesdale 8320 US Highway 158
