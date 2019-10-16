NOVEMBER 25, 1956 - OCTOBER 14, 2019 Joseph Anthony "Tony" Pegram, 62, of Reidsville, NC, went to be with the Lord Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Thursday October 17, 2019 at Covington Wesleyan Church. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will see friends 6 till 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Covington Wesleyan Church and at other times will be at the residence. A native of Rockingham County, he was a son of the Doris Robertson Pegram and the late Roy Norman Pegram and had lived his entire life in Reidsville. He was a former employee of American Tobacco Co. and Lorillard Tobacco Co. and was a retired employee of I.T.G.. Tony was a member of Covington Wesleyan Church, where he served on the church board and was a member of the Wesleyan Men. He was past president of Local Union 317 T and was preceded in death by father Roy Norman Pegram and his brother Cecil Pegram. Survivors include his wife: Marlene Stiers Pegram of the home, daughters: Amanda Pegram of the home, and Melissa P. Sands (Roy) of Reidsville, mother: Doris Robertson Pegram of Reidsville, brothers: Allen Pegram (Robin) and Timmy Pegram (Tabitha), both of Reidsville, grandchildren: Emma Grace Sands and Mary Elizabeth Sands. Memorials may be sent to: Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 251, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
