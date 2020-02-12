Robert Neal Pegram, 93, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, February 14 at Mission First (formerly First United Methodist Church). A native of Rockingham County, he was a son of the late James W. "Jim" and Beatrice Boone Pegram and had lived in Rockingham County his entire life. He was a former contractor and later he was co-owner of Pegram Brothers Marine Supply and Sporting Goods. A US Air Force veteran, he was a member of First United Methodist Church and a founding member of the Williamsburg Wildlife Club. He enjoyed fishing, square dancing, and gardening. Neal was preceded in death by two sisters: Florence Adelaide Parker and Betsy Pegram Boone. Survivors include his wife of 72 years: Mary Andrews Pegram of the home, daughters: Dobie P. Sharpe (Tom) and Tena P. Isaacs (Rick), both of Reidsville, grandchildren: Meredith S. Dean, Ryan T. Sharpe (Sara), Tyler Isaacs (Rachelle), and Kevin Isaacs, great-grandchildren: Sterling Dean, Emilia Sharpe, Alexia Isaacs, and Charlie Isaacs, brother: Leroy Pegram (Gloria) of Reidsville, and sister: Dorothy P. Comer of Jefferson, GA, many loving nieces and nephews. The family will see friends following the service at Mission First in the fellowship hall and at other times will be at the home of his daughter Dobie Sharpe. Memorials may be sent to: Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.
