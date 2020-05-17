JANUARY 2, 1929 - MAY 15, 2020 Reidsville, NC Mary Andrews Pegram, 91, of Reidsville, NC went to be with the Lord Friday May 15, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Tuesday May 19, 2020 in Reidlawn Cemetery. A native of Rockingham County, she was a daughter of the late Edmund Levin and Mamie Brown Andrews and had lived in Reidsville her entire life. She was a homemaker and a member of First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Pegram was a member of Williamsburg Home Extension Club, enjoyed sewing and was known for her basket weaving and painting. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years R. Neal Pegram, sisters: Corrie A. Brande, and Ruth A. Harrison, brothers: Harold A. Andrews and Cecil S. Andrews. Surviving are her daughters: Dobie P. Sharpe and husband Tom and Tena P. Isaacs and husband Rick both of Reidsville, grandchildren: Meredith S. Dean, Ryan T. Sharpe (Sara), R. Tyler Isaacs (Rachelle) and Kevin Isaacs, great grandchildren: Sterling Dean, Emmy Sharpe, Alexia Isaacs and Charlie Isaacs. The family would like to thank the caregivers of Mr. & Mrs. Pegram throughout their illness, Sarah Harris, Carleen Wilson, Brenda Dickerson, Lisa Taylor, and Jacquie Cochrane. There will be no formal visitation. The family will see friends at the home of her daughter Dobie Sharpe 2544 Holiday Loop Reidsville. Memorials may be sent to: Hospice of Rockingham County, Mission First, or Williamsburg Vol. Fire Department. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.
